Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,730 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after acquiring an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.94.

Shares of A opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $137.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

