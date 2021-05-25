Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,653 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.13% of Air Lease worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

