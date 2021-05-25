Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $6.34 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 260,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,300,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

