Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 113,035 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,196 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 113,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

EA stock opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.