Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 7126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

