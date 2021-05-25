Barclays Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $73.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

