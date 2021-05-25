Barclays Lowers NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to Underweight

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.37.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

