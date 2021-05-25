Barclays Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCG. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

