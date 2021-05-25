Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.84 ($79.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.53. Basf has a 52 week low of €44.50 ($52.35) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

