BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Sells 7,022 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BBQ alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $85,258.59.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $441,947.31.

BBQ stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBQ. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of BBQ worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.