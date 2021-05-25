Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 83.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 million and a P/E ratio of -29.28. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

