Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BZH stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $709.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,193.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

