Beer Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,860.62 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $172,860.62 and $31,456.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.14 or 0.00941247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.84 or 0.09961434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

