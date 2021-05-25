Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.