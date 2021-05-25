Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Raised to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Berry by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

