Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Down 28.3% This Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $310,580.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00056754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00353764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00182640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003851 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00834401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,669 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio.

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

