BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have commented on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,767,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter.

BBL traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

