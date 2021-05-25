BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,767,915 shares.The stock last traded at $59.19 and had previously closed at $59.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

