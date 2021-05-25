Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

