BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Issues Earnings Results

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Get BiomX alerts:

PHGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.