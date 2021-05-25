Bitradio Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $68,503.36 and $15.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.65 or 0.00802903 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,995,701 coins and its circulating supply is 9,995,697 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.