BITTO One Day Trading Volume Tops $84,715.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITTO has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $619,176.20 and approximately $84,715.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00109418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002498 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.43 or 0.00775222 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars.

