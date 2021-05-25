Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading Up 107.5% Over Last Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 75.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 107.5% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $201,219.87 and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00464524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.