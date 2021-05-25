Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Sells 10,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,613,670.40.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$25,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total value of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$6,680.00.

CVE:BLN remained flat at $C$8.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,605. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.94. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$472.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.83.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

