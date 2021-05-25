BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $13,833,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

