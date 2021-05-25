BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,635,788 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cigna worth $7,156,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

Shares of CI stock opened at $261.53 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

