BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,823,712 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $5,430,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 27,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 330,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

