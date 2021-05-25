BlackRock Inc. Has $17.19 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,653,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,725 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.93% of Comcast worth $17,188,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 115,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

