BlackRock Inc. Sells 784,191 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,824,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784,191 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.36% of Caterpillar worth $8,074,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.98 and a 12 month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

