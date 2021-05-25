BLAST Hits Market Cap of $35,477.06 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. BLAST has a total market cap of $35,477.06 and $23.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002565 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007683 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000223 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

