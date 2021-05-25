bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,151. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

