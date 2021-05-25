BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Sells $771,474.40 in Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BXC opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.