Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Realogy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Realogy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Realogy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

In other Realogy news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

