Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 19,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

MDC opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

