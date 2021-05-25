Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $699,000 in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

