Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 29,802 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,802 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in International Paper by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

IP stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

