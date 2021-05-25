Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,951 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novavax by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

NVAX stock opened at $145.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.13.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.64 per share, with a total value of $97,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,180 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,240 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.