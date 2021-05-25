Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $844,000 Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

