Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,468 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 248,771 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

