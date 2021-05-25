BMO Capital Markets Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $245.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.61.

NYSE TGT opened at $225.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1 year low of $114.23 and a 1 year high of $228.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

