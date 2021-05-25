BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 112,596 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 162.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

