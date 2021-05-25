BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 534,196 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 730.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,196 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Athene were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 147.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. Truist increased their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $2,263,162. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.