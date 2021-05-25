BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,478 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

SE opened at $254.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

