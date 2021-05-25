BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 77,871 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.