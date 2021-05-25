BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,852 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Edison International worth $28,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

