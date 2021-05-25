Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $42.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several research analysts have commented on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 1,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

