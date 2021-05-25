Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $33.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 4586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOLT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,209,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,810,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. The firm has a market cap of $618.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78). Analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

