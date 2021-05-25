Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. 3,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,211 shares of company stock worth $10,843,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

