Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.56.

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.63. The company had a trading volume of 79,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$26.75 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

