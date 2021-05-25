Boston Partners Acquires 420,355 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of AbbVie worth $357,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 195,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,492. The stock has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

